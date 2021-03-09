KU, Les Miles part ways days after 2013 investigation becomes public

LAWRENCE, KS - Head football coach Les Miles has agreed to part ways with the University of Kansas amid allegations of sexual misconduct during his time at LSU.

The decision comes just days after a 2013 investigation into allegations that Miles behaved inappropriately with student employees while at LSU became public.

Details surfaced as a part of Husch Blackwell's months-long review into how LSU has handled sexual misconduct claims in its athletics department and across campus.

Miles was placed on administrative leave by KU on Friday.

A newly released statement on KU's website details the decision, with statements from both Miles and Jeff Long, Director of Athletics.

“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football," said Miles.

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do," said Long.

According to the KU athletics department, the search for a replacement head football coach is already underway. Until a new one is found, Mike DeBord will serve as the acting head coach, effective immediately.

The school says terms of the agreement will be released to the public in the coming days.

This is a developing story.