Legislative Audit: Two Livingston Parish agencies were subject to check, bank fraud in 2023

LIVINGSTON — Two Livingston Parish government agencies were the victims of fraud in 2023, a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report said.

According to an independent auditor, the Livingston Parish Sewerage District officials discovered two counterfeit transactions totaling $19,966.33. One transaction was $9,987.56 debited from the account, and another was a counterfeit check for $9,978.77.

The report also detailed stolen checks from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4. Multiple district checks were stolen from the mailbox outside the district's office and were used to make counterfeit checks. A few of these checks were cashed at local banks before bank personnel notified the district.

Both agencies who were defrauded were reimbursed for the total amount of money stolen.