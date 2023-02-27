Left for dead, 'Davis' taking steps down road to recovery

BATON ROUGE - Davis, the German Shepherd struck by a car and left for dead by the side of a rural road, is back on his feet and will soon need a foster home.

Specialists with the LSU Veterinary School performed a complicated and lengthy surgery to repair Davis' spine last week, and on Monday, they shared video showing the dog taking a short walk -- with some assistance.

Soon, he will be ready to stay with a Baton Rouge-area foster family, while continuing his rehabilitation.

Davis was rescued by the Delta Humane Society of Louisiana. Those interested in supporting their work can contribute online.

The organization is working through private channels to secure a foster home for Davis.