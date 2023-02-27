74°
Latest Weather Blog
Left for dead, 'Davis' taking steps down road to recovery
BATON ROUGE - Davis, the German Shepherd struck by a car and left for dead by the side of a rural road, is back on his feet and will soon need a foster home.
Specialists with the LSU Veterinary School performed a complicated and lengthy surgery to repair Davis' spine last week, and on Monday, they shared video showing the dog taking a short walk -- with some assistance.
Soon, he will be ready to stay with a Baton Rouge-area foster family, while continuing his rehabilitation.
Davis was rescued by the Delta Humane Society of Louisiana. Those interested in supporting their work can contribute online.
Trending News
The organization is working through private channels to secure a foster home for Davis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North;...
-
Man accused of being prolific Baton Rouge drug dealer, arrested again while...
-
Ascension deputies track stolen horses and trailer to Baton Rouge; one horse...
-
Ascension Parish deputies looking for three stolen horses and trailer
-
Police looking for missing 42-year-old man last seen Thursday night in downtown...
Sports Video
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season