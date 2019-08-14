LDWF: Limit for commercially harvested large coastal sharks increased

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the daily possession limit for commercially harvested large coastal sharks has increased.

Officials say the limit has increase from 45 to 55 per day from the 2019 season. The commercial large coastal shark season is scheduled to close on December 31.

The large coastal shark group includes:

-Great hammerhead shark

-Scalloped hammerhead shark

-Smooth hammerhead shark

-Nurse shark

-Blacktip shark

-Bull shark

-Lemon shark

-Sandbar shark (requires a valid federal shark research permit)

-Silky shark

-Spinner shark

-Tiger shark