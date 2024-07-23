LDWF cites woman for illegally possessing more than 50 undersized trout in Lafourche Parish

GALLIANO — A Lafourche Parish woman was cited for possessing 55 undersized trout in violation of fishing regulations, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Tuesday.

Dina Borne, 56, was cited by agents on Thursday for possessing 55 Spotted Sea Trout under the legal size limit of 13 inches, LDWF said.

Agents were on patrol in Leeville when they found Borne while she was fishing. It was during this inspection that agents found Borne in violation of fishing laws. According to LDWF, a licensed angler is allowed to possess 15 Spotted Sea Trout between 13 and 20 inches in length per day, with no more than two over the 20-inch max length.

Agents seized the trout and donated them to a local charity. Borne may also face civil restitution totaling $1,593 for the replacement value of the illegally possessed trout.