LDOE announces semifinalists, finalists for variety of educator awards

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Education on Tuesday announced the semifinalists for educators that could be honored as Louisiana's Teacher and Principal of the Year in various categories, as well as the finalists for Louisiana's Early Childhood Teacher, Leader of the Year and New Teacher of the Year.

Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumely spoke on the importance of recognizing educators who work to shape the future of students.

"These outstanding teachers, principals, and early childhood leaders exemplify excellence in education and a deep commitment to student success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements," he said.

The Teacher and Principal of the Year award will highlight the school leader that sees extraordinary improvement from in their students and are active in the community. The Early Childhood Teacher and Leader award honors exemplary leaders in leaders of Type III Centers, Certified Family Child Care Sites, Head Start Centers and Early Head Start Centers.

Teacher of the Year Semifinalists:

High School

- Heather Cross of Fairview High in Allen Parish

- Leslie Mauthe of Saline High in Bienville Parish

- Chad Harry of Bogalusa High in Washington Parish

- Katherine Willrich of Neville High in Ouachita Parish

- Christopher Frazier of Baton Rouge Magnet High in East Baton Rouge Parish

- Aaron Beauboeuf of Jennings High in Jefferson Davis Parish

- Toni Rodgers of Red River High in Red River Parish

- Lois Carnline of Many Junior High in Sabine Parish

Middle School

- Brittany Hebert of Broussard Middle in Lafayette Parish

Elementary School

- Erin Cosse of Belle Chasse Elementary in Plaquemines Parish

- Jahnice Johnson of Tanglewood Elementary in East Baton Rouge Parish

- Rebecca Snead of East Beauregard Elementary in Beauregard Parish

Charter/Montessori Schools

-Melanie Soileau of James Stephens Montessori in Evangeline Parish

-Donna Michelet of Mathematics, Science and Arts Academy West in Iberville Parish

-Carla Bringier-Mason of Edward Hynes Charter School in Orleans Parish

-Pamela Breaux of Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy in Lafayette Parish

-Bianca King of Lake Charles Charter Academy in Calcasieu Parish





Principal of the Year Semifinalists:

High School

- Dr. Corey Crochet of Assumption High in Assumption Parish

- Justin Wax of Denham Springs Junior High in Livingston Parish

- Christian Monson of Mandeville High in St. Tammany Parish

- Dr. Anna Faye Caminita of Ponchatoula High in Tangipahoa Parish

- Walt Lemoine of Brusly High in West Baton Rouge Parish

- Lisa Haymon of Leesville High in Vernon Parish

- Christopher Jones of Choudrant High in Lincoln Parish

- Anesha Ross of Mansfield High in DeSoto Parish

- Dr. Alexandria Feaster of Homer High in Claiborne Parish

Middle School

- Dennis Whitley of S.P. Arnett Middle in Calcasieu Parish

- Jennifer Burris of Benton Intermediate School in Bossier Parish

- Michael Young of Baskin Middle in Franklin Parish

- Kyle Fontenette of Mayfair Laboratory School in East Baton Rouge Parish

Elementary School

- Hollie Folse of Paulina Elementary in St. James Parish

- Rebecca Matherne of New Sarpy Elementary in St. Charles Parish

- Armetrice Williams of M.R. Weaver Elementary in Natchitoches Parish

- Lisa Boudreaux of Raceland Upper Elementary in Lafourche Parish

- Brandon Singleton of Grand Coteau Elementary in St. Landry Parish

- Jodi Romero of Delcambre in Iberia Parish

- Pamela Walker of Lessie Moore Elementary in Rapides Parish

Early Childhood Teacher of the Year Finalists:

- Demilka Gilmore of LSU Early Childhood Education Lab Preschool in East Baton Rouge Parish

- Ana Qassem of Belle Chasse Primary (Head Start) in Plaquemines Parish

- Brooklynn Johnson of Kinder Head Start in Allen Parish

- Shannon Morgan of Carousel Preschool in Jefferson Parish

- Shareika Winn of Red River Head Start in Red River Parish





Early Childhood Leader of the Year Finalists:

- Delishia Wilson of Building Blocks Learning Academy in Tangipahoa Parish

- Devonda Warren of Explore and Learn Early Learning Center in Tangipahoa Parish

- Jennifer Stevenson of The Garden of Knowledge in Washington Parish

- Dr. Sondra Washington of Chief Cornerstone Daycare Center in Iberville Parish

- Shannon Johns of Cenla Christian Childcare Centers in multiple locations across Rapides Parish

Louisiana's New Teacher of the Year:

High School

- Olivia Francois of Dutchtown High in Ascension Parish

- Jacob Church of West Feliciana High in West Feliciana Parish

- Anna Jackson of North DeSoto High in DeSoto Parish

Middle School

- Colin Hyatt of F.K. White Middle in Calcasieu Parish

- Leah Maldonaldo of East Ouachita Middle in Ouachita Parish

- Michael Shelton of Rusheon Middle in Bossier Parish

Elementary School

- Kalyn Metcalfe of Banis Elementary in West Feliciana Parish

- Alaisha LeBlanc of Bayou Blue Upper Elementary in Lafourche Parish

- Savannah Richars of Vidalia Lower Elementary in Concordia Parish