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Lightning strike causes fire at apartment on South Harrells Ferry Road, fire officials say

2 hours 9 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 5:00 PM July 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say a lightning strike caused a fire at an apartment on South Harrells Ferry Road.

Officials with the East Side Fire Department said that they arrived to a working fire on the second floor of an apartment at the Reserve at White Oak apartment complex.

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No one was injured as a result of the fire. No other information was immediately available.

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