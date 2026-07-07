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EBRSO: Man arrested for stealing copper wire from Cox Communications

1 hour 35 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 8:25 PM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for stealing copper wire from Cox Communications, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Adam Wayne Kelley, 42, was connected to thousands of dollars worth of copper wire from private property as well as multiple recent incidents involving copper wire cut from Cox Communications infrastructure in the same vicinity, deputies said.

During the investigation, detectives also recovered numerous stripped copper wire casings at his residence.

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Kelley was booked on charges of theft, criminal trespass, and possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

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