Addis Police: Cause of death for 7-year-old still under investigation, crime scene was manipulated

ADDIS - Police are still determining what happened to a 7-year-old girl who died in Addis.

The child, Paris Williams, was found unresponsive but breathing on July 1 and taken to a hospital, where she died. A coroner said Paris had multiple blunt force injuries to her body.

Addis Police say her mother, 30-year-old Breyonne Dorsey, 33-year-old Christopher Butler, and a 12-year-old boy were in the trailer home where Williams was reportedly injured.

Both adults have been booked for second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery charges in her death. Dorsey faced an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

During a press conference Wednesday, police said they were told that the girl died after a dresser fell on her, but now police believe the crime scene was manipulated and are still investigating all of the evidence that was collected.

Officers said Dorsey and Butler were in a domestic altercation that evening. A 911 call was made around 7 p.m. in the area. Dispatchers said the caller told them it was an accident, but they could hear what sounded like a fight happening in the background. Officers went to the area, but could not find who made the phone call.

Two hours later, officers were called back to the scene for reports of an unresponsive child.

A heavily-redacted police report says there was a physical fight inside the trailer and witnesses told police a dresser was knocked over and landed on the girl. She was unresponsive, but breathing. First responders performed CPR on her before she was taken on a stretcher to a hospital, where she died.

The report also said officers went into the trailer home after the fight and found shattered glass on the floor, like a vase had been thrown. Dorsey reportedly had injuries to her face and a large cut on her eyelid.

In the press conference, officers said they did not believe that the dresser was what killed the girl. They said her official cause of death has not been determined.