Latest Weather Blog
Alleged drug dealer arrested for manslaughter after St. George man dies of overdose
BATON ROUGE — An alleged drug dealer was arrested in connection with the death of a St. George man who overdosed on fentanyl and heroin.
An arrest warrant shows that the man was found dead in his living room on Feb. 26. Detectives found a "bag containing a powdery substance near the body," which investigators later determined to be a mix of fentanyl and heroin.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that while searching the man's phone, detectives found text messages and Venmo transactions with 36-year-old Robert McKay. According to EBRSO, McKay sold the man drugs on Feb. 25 and texted him the next day asking if he had tried them.
On Tuesday, an EBRSO SWAT team raided McKay's Baton Rouge home along Meadow Park Avenue and arrested him. According to the sheriff's office, deputies found and seized opioids, marijuana, fentanyl, plastic baggies, a digital scale and $2,785 in cash.
Trending News
McKay was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison for manslaughter and a variety of drug charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Hammond Police truck rams suspect during pursuit that ended outside Walker...
-
Coroner: 22-year-old man shot, killed at Florida Boulevard apartment complex
-
Baton Rouge becomes first city in Louisiana to receive Amazon's drone delivery...
-
State, local lawmakers remember Larry Selders as 'man of the people' after...
-
Gov. Jeff Landry poses with Nicki Minaj at White House Rose Garden...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU Tiger Angel Reese named to WNBA All-Star team for third...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep Chargers
-
North American-hosted World Cup has increased Capital area interest in soccer
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs
-
Folarin Balogun's 1-game ban suspended by FIFA, allowing U.S. forward to play...