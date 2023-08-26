LDH: 25 heat-related deaths during summer so far

BATON ROUGE - Over nearly three months of summer, 25 Louisianians have died from heat-related illnesses.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the deaths range from June through August 22. From the beginning of August, nine people have died from the heat.

The LDH says out of the people who have died, 22 are male. Years of data show men are more likely to die from extreme heat because they are more likely to work outside. The LDH says 12 of the people who died at over 65, the other 13 are between 30 and 64 years old.

Governor Edwards declared a state of emergency due to excessive heat on August 14.

Other than deaths, the LDH says there have been 4,766 emergency room visits for heat-related symptoms since April.

State doctors say extreme heat is dangerous and heat stress can be deadly. High-risk groups include outdoor workers, individuals with pre-existing conditions, pregnant women, older adults, children and athletes.