LDEQ investigating gasoline odor complaint reported in Erwinville

6 days 6 hours 19 minutes ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 January 16, 2025 6:47 PM January 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ERWINVILLE - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is actively investigating a gasoline odor complaint Thursday morning that took place near Highway 190 and Highway 413.

The LDEQ said upon inspection, personnel observed a sheen in a ditch adjacent to an Exxon gas station at the location. The gas station is deploying booms to contain and recover product from the ditch for initial cleanup efforts.

Air monitoring in the surrounding area did not detect any readings above action levels. Additionally, there is no public health risk.

