Lawsuit filed against Ascension Parish Council could stop industrial rezoning and expansion

GONZALES — Industrial rezoning and expansion in Ascension Parish could come to a stop following an October lawsuit challenging recent council actions.

Two non-profit organizations, Rural Roots Louisiana and the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, claim Ascension Parish Council members did not follow required voting rules. These rules were needed when rezoning areas in the parish for industrial use.

Rural Roots Louisiana organizer Ashley Gaignard said it’s imperative for parish council members to keep residents in mind when it comes to voting.

"When you are making these decisions with businesses, you keep me in mind, and unfortunately, I don’t think that’s the way it’s been done,” Gaignard said.

The parish is pushing for industrial expansion with the plan of its industrial park, RiverPlex MegaPark, located on the west bank of the parish.

The Hyundai Steel Company is expected to build its facility near the unincorporated area of Modeste.

When mentioning industrial zoning, the suit referenced meetings in 2025, claiming parish council members voted silently. It says if the council chair did ask if anyone objected and no one spoke up, the rezoning was considered approved.

“We did not elect leaders to give accountability to these large corporations. They’re actually entitled to protect us,” Gaignard said.

Gaignard said this is a violation of the state's Open Meeting Law.

According to the law, parish council members must use their voice to vote yea or nay.

Gaignard said that seeing and hearing who votes on agenda items helps residents to know who to vote for when election time comes.

“Each person at that meeting needs to vote yea or nay so we can understand who’s protecting us. Who just goes along with whatever comes about, and that’s what I’m concerned about,” Gaignard said.

The parish government declined to comment on the litigation.

A court date has not been set.