Lawmakers refuse to end Louisiana vehicle inspection sticker

May 15, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers have swatted down a bill that called for the elimination of vehicle inspection stickers for most personal vehicles.

The House transportation committee on Monday, without objection, rejected Rep. Larry Bagley's proposal. The Stonewall Republican said the inspection process is a waste of time and money, saying that some inspectors hardly look at vehicles before issuing stickers.

Rep. Terry Landry, a New Iberia Democrat, said the inspection process keeps unsafe vehicles off the road. Republican Rep. John Stefanski, of Crowley, said the bill would hurt small businesses that perform the inspections.

The bill would have required drivers to submit signed forms pledging their vehicles are safe. It wouldn't have applied to vehicles in five Baton Rouge-area parishes that must meet emissions requirements under federal law.

