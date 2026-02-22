Lawmakers partially 'ban the box' for college applications

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's public colleges and universities should have limited authority to ask prospective students about their criminal histories to determine admission, legislators have decided.



The "ban the box" legislation received final passage, after adding some exceptions to the measure by Rep. Vincent Pierre, a Lafayette Democrat.



Schools could ask about convictions for stalking, rape and sexual battery during the admissions process. If a potential student is denied admission because of such a conviction, the applicant could appeal.



After granting admission, colleges also would be able to ask about criminal convictions for a variety of reasons, including to determine if they'll limit participation in campus programs, financial aid and housing.



The measure won final passage Tuesday with a 90-1 House vote sending it to the governor's desk.