Lawmaker questions whether big contracts for LSU, USC coaches violate tax codes

Questions and concerns over LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly's large salary are now coming down from Capitol Hill, with one lawmaker wanting to know if the contract violates the tax code.

Representative and House Ways and Means Committee member Bill Pascrell sent letters to William F. Tate and the president of the University of Southern California on Friday asking about the pay packages for their new football coaches. Brian Kelly and USC's Lincoln Riley are both reportedly being paid around $100 million by their universities.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Pascrell is worried if these agreements line up with "the rules governing tax-exempt organizations and highly-paid employees." To get a better understanding of the letter and questions posed to the universities, you can click here.

This is not the first time Kelly's significant income has raised questions. Earlier this month, Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell called out the university for putting more money into their sports program than academics.