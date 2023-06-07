78°
Law to make Louisiana hands-free not having much success in legislature

By: Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - As the Louisiana legislature comes to a close this week, a bill to make the state hands-free doesn't look like it will pass. HB580 would make it illegal for people to use their cell phone while driving.

In many states, it's already illegal to use your phone while driving. In Louisiana, you can't use your hand-held phone in a school zone nor can you text while driving. Drivers younger than 18 can't use their phone at all while driving.

Lawmakers have brought up hands-free legislation before. Rep. Mike Huval brought it up in 2014 and again this year. There's little to no hope that it will be passed or even debated. The bill has been scheduled for debate three times but it hasn't happened.

The session ends Thursday at 6 p.m.

