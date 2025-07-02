84°
WBRSO: Three-year-old in Port Allen dies in accidental drowning

40 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 5:59 PM July 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - A three-year-old girl who left her house when her mother was in the restroom was found in a neighbor's pool and accidentally drowned. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the girl, who is nonverbal and has autism, was with her mother in their garage around 4 p.m. Deputies said the woman stepped inside to use the restroom and when she returned the girl was nowhere to be found. 

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched through the Antonia Plantation Neighborhood for the girl. She was found in a neighbor's swimming pool and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The sheriff's office is investigating but a spokesperson from the sheriff's office says the situation appears to be accidental. 

