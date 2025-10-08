75°
Law enforcement escort body of Deputy Charles W. Riley from Broussard to Gonzales funeral home

Wednesday, October 08 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The body of Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles W. Riley, who was shot and killed at the parish courthouse on Monday, was escorted from Broussard to a funeral home in Gonzales on Wednesday afternoon.

Riley's body was escorted to Ourso Funeral Home on Airline Highway, with officers arriving at the funeral home just before 12:30 p.m. 

The escort started on I-10 eastbound, took Exit 173 at Prairieville, turned left on La. 73, turned right on La. 621 and turned right onto Airline Highway. 

