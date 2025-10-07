Iberville Parish mourns Deputy Charles Riley, supports wounded partner Captain Brett Stassi Jr.

PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish is reeling after a shocking and tragic shooting Monday night. On Tuesday, neighbors, law enforcement, and parish officials came together to honor two Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputies.

“It’s a sad day when, when we have to bury an officer, an officer that’s committed his life, you know, he’s a hero to the community,” Parish President Chris Daigle said.

In front of the Iberville Parish Courthouse, Riley’s sheriff’s unit now sits decorated in flowers, empty after the deputy was killed in the line of duty.

“Very shocking. I didn’t get to meet Mr. Charles, but from what people have told me, he was a very great man, and all he wanted was to do what’s best for our community,” said a neighbor.

“Last night was the first time we’ve lost an active sheriff’s deputy in the line of duty. It’s a sad situation that we’re having to deal with at this time,” Daigle said.

A blood drive was set up outside the courthouse to support his wounded partner, Captain Brett Stassi Jr., on his long road to recovery. Skyla Ravencraft, who knows Captain Stassi well, was among the first to donate.

“Mr. Brett had helped me through a lot of my troubled years, and was there and never turned his back, not once, against me. And I feel like if I could help save somebody’s life, I’m willing to do that,” Ravencraft said.

Ravencraft said she’s proud of the turnout.

“Not saying people wouldn’t, it’s crazy to see the amount of people that would do it. Because you never know when you’re going to take your next steps. You never know what you’re going to see on the news. You don’t know when your day is your last,” she said.

Blood drives will continue into Wednesday at both the Iberville Courthouse and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.





