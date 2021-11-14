40°
Latest Weather Blog
LaToya Cantrell re-elected for 2nd term as New Orleans mayor
NEW ORLEANS - LaToya Cantrell, whose first term as New Orleans mayor has largely been defined by the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, has been re-elected for another term in office.
WWLTV called the election for Cantrell late Saturday night. The incumbent Democrat beat out Republican challenger Vina Nguyen and independent Leilani Heno.
Cantrell has been a controversial public figure throughout the pandemic, as New Orleans has often enforced stricter COVID restrictions than the rest of Louisiana, including a city-wide vaccine mandate.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dog club getting its electricity woes fixed after call to 2 On...
-
Man accused of setting fire to house owned by local nonprofit organization
-
The Blitz Week 11: High school football scores from Playoff Week 1
-
One dead, two more hurt after feud turns into chaotic gunfight near...
-
Salvation Army eases COVID restrictions for volunteers