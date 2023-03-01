Latest Weather Blog
LaToya Cantrell explains why she made obscene gesture at float during Carnival parade
NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday said she gave a rider in a Carnival krewe the middle finger because he did that to her first.
"I just had to go ahead and just do a little bird flip and say 'I love you,'" she told reporters during her weekly press briefing.
The gesture was recorded as a float in the Krewe of Tucks passed Gallier Hall last month. The video went viral after it was posted on social media.
"Love you! God bless you! I see you! Happy Mardi Gras! Enjoy your ride! … Love you!” Cantrell told the float as it passed the reviewing stand on St. Charles Avenue.
Cantrell said she viewed the gesture as being directed at the entire city.
Trending News
"I am the mayor of the city. I represent the city. And to be so disrespectful to a city that has worked so hard to get the privilege to have Mardi Gras – you know? So that’s what that was all about. And hopefully that will never happen again."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire destroys small Baton Rouge business
-
Seafood restaurant reduced to pile of rubble after early-morning fire
-
Roughly 200 employees abruptly laid off at Electronic Arts' Baton Rouge office
-
Heated council meeting in Iberville Parish over CO2 possibly being stored underground...
-
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs