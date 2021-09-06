Latest on power outages across the state

More than 579,800 are still out of power days after Hurricane Ida rolled through Louisiana.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, about 480,600 of those are Entergy customers who have not regained power yet. Cleco said Sunday that 17,100 customers in St. Tammany Parish and 376 customers in Washington Parish are out of power.

DEMCO's outage map reported that 51,900 of their customers do not have power as of Sunday morning. The company said in a statement that restoring power "will be a weeks long effort."

East Baton Rouge Parish has more than 9,300 Entergy customers out of power and Ascension has about 13,200.

Orleans and Jefferson parishes reported the most outages, with about 95,200 and 155,600 respectively.