Latest list of open shelters for residents affected by severe weather

The following is an updated list of shelters for residents in flooded areas.

Ascension Parish:



Lamar Dixon

9039 St. Landry Road

Gonzales, LA



East Baton Rouge Parish:



Baton Rouge River Center (Opening at 10 p.m. Sunday)

275 S River Rd

Baton Rouge, LA



Baker Civic Club

2640 N Magnolia

Baker, LA

BREC Longfellow Drive Recreation Center

5201 Longfellow Dr

Baton Rouge, LA



BREC Park at Hamilton Avenue

16200 Hamilton Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA



BREC Park at Flannery

801 Flannery Road

Baton Rouge, LA



BREC Park at Kernan Avenue

333 Kernan Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA



Celtic Studios

10000 Celtics Drive

Baton Rouge, LA



Central High School

1020 E Brookside

Baton Rouge, LA



Central Starkey Gym

10510 Joor Road

Central, LA



Field House

LSU Campus

*for people with special medical conditions (For general information about the shelter, call 225-578-3928)



F.G. Clark Activity Center

801 Harding Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA



First Baptist Church

4200 Main St

Zachary, LA



First Baptist Church of Central

9676 Sullivan Road

Baton Rouge, LA



Leo S. Butler Community Center

950 Washington Street

Baton Rouge, LA



Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

4000 Gus Young Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA



McKinley Middle Magnet

1550 Eddie Robinson Drive

Baton Rouge, LA



Scotlandville Magnet High School

9870 Scotland Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA



St. John the Baptist Catholic

4727 McHugh Road

Zachary, LA



Zoar Baptist Church

11848 Hooper Road

Central, LA



East Feliciana Parish:

Mt. Hope Baptist Church

9654 Hwy 10

Clinton, LA



Iberia Parish:



Cyr-Gates Community Center

300 Parkview Drive

New Iberia, LA



Lafayette Parish:



Heymann Center

1373 S College Road

Lafayette, LA



Livingston Parish:



Bethlehen Baptist

29350 S Montpelier

Albany, LA



First United Methodist Church

316 Centerville Street NW

Denham Springs, LA



Riverside Baptist

36890 LA 16

Denham Springs, LA



Live Oak Baptist

35603 Coxe Ave

Denham Springs, LA



Live Oak United Methodist Church

34890 Hwy 16

Denham Springs, LA



Live Oak High School

36079 Hwy 16

Denham Springs, LA



Juban Parc Junior High

12470 Brown Road

Denham Springs, LA



The Way Church

9270 Cockerham Road

Denham Springs, LA



Southfork Elementary

23300 Walker South Road

Denham Springs, LA



Watson Baptist

35831 Cane Market Road

Denham Springs, LA



Christ Community Church

26574 Juban Road

Denham Springs, LA



Hebron Baptist

21063 Hwy 16

Denham Springs, LA



Bethel Baptist Church

2149 Circle Drive

Livingston, LA



Satsuma Baptist

29880 S Satsuma Road

Livingston, LA



Satsuma Community Center

28975 S Satsuma Road

Livingston, LA



Colyell Baptist

19525 LA 42

Livingston, LA



Doyle High School

20480 Circle Drive

Livingston, LA



Judson Baptist

32470 N Walker Road

Walker, LA



North Corbin Elementary

32645 North Corbin Road

Walker, LA



North Corbin Junior High

32725 North Corbin Road

Walker, LA



Revival Temple

28521 S Walker Road

Walker, LA



Walker Baptist Church

10696 Florida Blvd

Walker, LA



Levi Milton

31450 N Walker

Walker, LA



Life Church

9010 Florida Blvd

Walker, LA



Shady Bower Pentecostal

13375 Galloway Garden Lane

Walker, LA



Walker Baptist Church

10696 Florida Blvd

Walker, LA



St. Helena Parish:



St. Helena High School

14340 LA 37

Greensburg, LA



St. Tammany Parish:



Coquille Sports Complex

13505 Highway 1085

Covington, LA



Tangipahoa Parish:



Mike Kenny Center

601 W Coleman

Hammond, LA



Amite Community Center

101 W Chestnut

Amite, LA



Kentwood High School

603 9th St.

Kentwood, LA



Loranger High School

19404 Hiatt Road

Loranger, LA



Vermillion Parish:



Abbeville Boys and Girls Club

301 A.A. Comeaux Memorial Drive

Abbeville, LA



Washington Parish:

Franklinton High School

1 Demon Circle

Franklinton, LA