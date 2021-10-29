Latest Weather Blog
Latest list of open shelters for residents affected by severe weather
The following is an updated list of shelters for residents in flooded areas.
Ascension Parish:
Lamar Dixon
9039 St. Landry Road
Gonzales, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish:
Baton Rouge River Center (Opening at 10 p.m. Sunday)
275 S River Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
Baker Civic Club
2640 N Magnolia
Baker, LA
BREC Longfellow Drive Recreation Center
5201 Longfellow Dr
Baton Rouge, LA
BREC Park at Hamilton Avenue
16200 Hamilton Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA
BREC Park at Flannery
801 Flannery Road
Baton Rouge, LA
BREC Park at Kernan Avenue
333 Kernan Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA
Celtic Studios
10000 Celtics Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
Central High School
1020 E Brookside
Baton Rouge, LA
Central Starkey Gym
10510 Joor Road
Central, LA
Field House
LSU Campus
*for people with special medical conditions (For general information about the shelter, call 225-578-3928)
F.G. Clark Activity Center
801 Harding Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
First Baptist Church
4200 Main St
Zachary, LA
First Baptist Church of Central
9676 Sullivan Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Leo S. Butler Community Center
950 Washington Street
Baton Rouge, LA
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
4000 Gus Young Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA
McKinley Middle Magnet
1550 Eddie Robinson Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
Scotlandville Magnet High School
9870 Scotland Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA
St. John the Baptist Catholic
4727 McHugh Road
Zachary, LA
Zoar Baptist Church
11848 Hooper Road
Central, LA
East Feliciana Parish:
Mt. Hope Baptist Church
9654 Hwy 10
Clinton, LA
Iberia Parish:
Cyr-Gates Community Center
300 Parkview Drive
New Iberia, LA
Lafayette Parish:
Heymann Center
1373 S College Road
Lafayette, LA
Livingston Parish:
Bethlehen Baptist
29350 S Montpelier
Albany, LA
First United Methodist Church
316 Centerville Street NW
Denham Springs, LA
Riverside Baptist
36890 LA 16
Denham Springs, LA
Live Oak Baptist
35603 Coxe Ave
Denham Springs, LA
Live Oak United Methodist Church
34890 Hwy 16
Denham Springs, LA
Live Oak High School
36079 Hwy 16
Denham Springs, LA
Juban Parc Junior High
12470 Brown Road
Denham Springs, LA
The Way Church
9270 Cockerham Road
Denham Springs, LA
Southfork Elementary
23300 Walker South Road
Denham Springs, LA
Watson Baptist
35831 Cane Market Road
Denham Springs, LA
Christ Community Church
26574 Juban Road
Denham Springs, LA
Hebron Baptist
21063 Hwy 16
Denham Springs, LA
Bethel Baptist Church
2149 Circle Drive
Livingston, LA
Satsuma Baptist
29880 S Satsuma Road
Livingston, LA
Satsuma Community Center
28975 S Satsuma Road
Livingston, LA
Colyell Baptist
19525 LA 42
Livingston, LA
Doyle High School
20480 Circle Drive
Livingston, LA
Judson Baptist
32470 N Walker Road
Walker, LA
North Corbin Elementary
32645 North Corbin Road
Walker, LA
North Corbin Junior High
32725 North Corbin Road
Walker, LA
Revival Temple
28521 S Walker Road
Walker, LA
Walker Baptist Church
10696 Florida Blvd
Walker, LA
Levi Milton
31450 N Walker
Walker, LA
Life Church
9010 Florida Blvd
Walker, LA
Shady Bower Pentecostal
13375 Galloway Garden Lane
Walker, LA
Walker Baptist Church
10696 Florida Blvd
Walker, LA
St. Helena Parish:
St. Helena High School
14340 LA 37
Greensburg, LA
St. Tammany Parish:
Coquille Sports Complex
13505 Highway 1085
Covington, LA
Tangipahoa Parish:
Mike Kenny Center
601 W Coleman
Hammond, LA
Amite Community Center
101 W Chestnut
Amite, LA
Kentwood High School
603 9th St.
Kentwood, LA
Loranger High School
19404 Hiatt Road
Loranger, LA
Vermillion Parish:
Abbeville Boys and Girls Club
301 A.A. Comeaux Memorial Drive
Abbeville, LA
Washington Parish:
Franklinton High School
1 Demon Circle
Franklinton, LA
