Large tree down on East Washington resulting in area closure
BATON ROUGE - As the capital area uses Monday to assess Hurricane Ida's impact, a number of streets are closed due to downed trees and outages.
Within the 1200 block of East Washington, a large tree fell in the middle of the roadway and caused a total closure to the area.
A list of other street closures can be found here.
