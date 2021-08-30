79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Large tree down on East Washington resulting in area closure

Monday, August 30 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As the capital area uses Monday to assess Hurricane Ida's impact, a number of streets are closed due to downed trees and outages. 

Within the 1200 block of East Washington, a large tree fell in the middle of the roadway and caused a total closure to the area.  

A list of other street closures can be found here.  

