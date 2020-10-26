LaPlace authorities arrest 23-year-old in Sunday night stabbing; two killed, two injured

LAPLACE - On Sunday (Oct. 25) evening, authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish arrested a man for the alleged slayings of two women in an attack that also left two additional people wounded in a neighborhood off Belle Terre Boulevard.

According to WWL-TV, 23-year-old Oscar Urias allegedly carried out the attack within the 2400 block of Sugar Ridge subdivision's North Sugar Ridge Drive.

Authorities say he used a knife, maiming a man and a woman in addition to killing two women.

As of Monday morning, the names of the victims have not been released and the extent of injuries sustained by the two survivors remains unknown.

Though few details related to the case have been disclosed, authorities are expected to provide more information later.

For a time, area roads near the crime scene were closed while police and Sheriff's deputies carried out their initial investigation.

When North Sugar Ridge Drive reopened around 7 p.m., Urias had been arrested and the St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed there was no threat to the community.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.