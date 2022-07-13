77°
Lanes reopen on I-10 East at Miss. River Bridge

Sunday, March 12 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are open on I-10 East at the Mississippi River Bridge after an accident closed the center and left lanes Sunday afternoon.

Congestion from this incident has cleared as of 7:35 p.m.

