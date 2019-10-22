Lanes on Perkins and Acadian now OPEN following downed power lines

UPDATE: PERKINS AND ACADIAN ARE NOW OPEN

******

BATON ROUGE - Entergy trucks are blocking the roadway on Perkins in both directions near Acadian due to downed power lines.

According to Entergy around 12:30 a.m., a vehicle hit the power pole bringing it to the ground. Authorities say 2 homes have been affected along with the Circle K Gas Station.

The pole is out of the roadway, but BRPD has still blocked off traffic in the area.

Pole out of roadway, but Entergy crews are still blocking Perkins at I-10 ramp. pic.twitter.com/npSbUn3xA0 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 22, 2019

Entergy says the estimated restoration time is 10 a.m.