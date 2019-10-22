55°
Lanes on Perkins and Acadian now OPEN following downed power lines

Tuesday, October 22 2019
UPDATE: PERKINS AND ACADIAN ARE NOW OPEN

BATON ROUGE - Entergy trucks are blocking the roadway on Perkins in both directions near Acadian due to downed power lines.

According to Entergy around 12:30 a.m., a vehicle hit the power pole bringing it to the ground. Authorities say 2 homes have been affected along with the Circle K Gas Station. 

The pole is out of the roadway, but BRPD has still blocked off traffic in the area.

Entergy says the estimated restoration time is 10 a.m. 

