Lane Regional Medical Center earns $50k Technology Makeover win

Lane Regional Medical Center

ZACHARY- Lane Regional Medical Center will receive a $50,000 technology makeover after being named the "Security" category winner of the Connected Workplace Makeover Contest held by Insight Enterprises in partnership with Intel.

The contest helps businesses address the effects of aging technology during a critical time when all companies have needed to transform to more digital ways of working.

Lane was one of three overall winners in the $150,000 national contest and will receive $50,000 worth of new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor computers.

The contest helps small and mid-size companies under 1,000 employees that have been particularly strapped for resources or may be struggling to adapt to IT systems and processes to the shifting marketplace because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the primary healthcare provider for more than 200,000 area residents, Lane was financially impacted by the mandated suspension of all non-urgent surgical procedures and in-person clinic visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This IT makeover to replace older devices with more secure and faster devices will free up hospital funds for other critical IT infrastructure upgrades, ensuring greater all-around security of patient data.

The Connected Workplace Makeover Contest focused on three areas of critical IT needs: Security, especially for more dispersed work environments; Productivity, updating outdated tools, particularly for remote work; and Total Cost of Ownership, technology. Overall, more than 1,200 U.S. organizations submitted contest entries sharing why they needed a workplace makeover.