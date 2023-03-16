Lane closures planned next week near 10/12 split as work continues on interstate flyover project

BATON ROUGE - There will be nightly lane closures on the interstate approaching the 10/12 split starting Monday and all throughout next week.

DOTD announced the single-lane closures on Thursday, which are necessary to let crews grind and restripe the interstate near the split.

It's the latest movement in the College Drive flyover project, which will create a new bridge for westbound traffic to exit onto College Drive without crossing mainline interstate traffic. State officials expect the $52 million project to wrap up in early 2024.

Next week's closure schedule can be found below.

-Monday, 3/20 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.- I-12 WB right lane from Essen Ln. to the I-10/ I-12 merge

-Tuesday, 3/21 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.- I-12 WB right lane from Essen Ln. to College Dr.

-Wednesday, 3/22 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.- I-12 WB left and middle lanes from Essen Ln. to College Dr.

-Thursday, 3/23 9 p. m. to 5 a.m.- I-12 WB left lane and I-10 WB right lane from Essen Ln. to College Dr.

-Friday, 3/24 10 p. m. to 5 a.m.- I-10 WB right and middle lanes from Essen Ln. to College Dr.

*DOTD recommends that drivers detour to I-10 WB at Essen Lane