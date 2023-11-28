Lane closure set for Wednesday on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Drivers who take I-10 west from Baton Rouge to Lafayette may want to allow some extra time on Wednesday.

Louisiana DOTD says workers will close one lane of I-10 for a two mile stretch from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. as crews repair a stretch of deteriorating asphalt.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.



Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.