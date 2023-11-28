62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lane closure set for Wednesday on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

3 hours 6 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, November 28 2023 Nov 28, 2023 November 28, 2023 11:04 AM November 28, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Drivers who take I-10 west from Baton Rouge to Lafayette may want to allow some extra time on Wednesday.

Louisiana DOTD says workers will close one lane of I-10 for a two mile stretch from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. as crews repair a stretch of deteriorating asphalt.

Trending News

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days