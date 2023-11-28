62°
Latest Weather Blog
Lane closure set for Wednesday on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
BATON ROUGE - Drivers who take I-10 west from Baton Rouge to Lafayette may want to allow some extra time on Wednesday.
Louisiana DOTD says workers will close one lane of I-10 for a two mile stretch from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. as crews repair a stretch of deteriorating asphalt.
Trending News
The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.
Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DA wants teen escapees moved to parish prison
-
Restaurant owner alleges discrimination by member of City-Parish Council
-
DA sought transfer of juvenile escapee days before latest breakout
-
City removes large Live Oak, neighbors upset over decision
-
State legislative redistricting trial begins