Lane closure on North Street until 5 p.m.
BATON ROUGE - One lane of North Street at North 13th Street will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Baton Rouge Water Company will be repairing a water main, requiring workers to shut down the south/left lane at North 13th Street. The right lane will remain open all day.
Keep up with Baton Rouge traffic updates at WBRZ.com.
