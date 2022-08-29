75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lane closure on North Street until 5 p.m.

5 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 12 2017 Jan 12, 2017 January 12, 2017 9:26 AM January 12, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - One lane of North Street at North 13th Street will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Water Company will be repairing a water main, requiring workers to shut down the south/left lane at North 13th Street. The right lane will remain open all day.

Trending News

Keep up with Baton Rouge traffic updates at WBRZ.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days