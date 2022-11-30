Off-ramp blocked off as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade on I-110 at Government Street

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the Interstate early Wednesday morning.

The off-ramp connecting I-10 east and I-110 is blocked as crews work the accident. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.