Off-ramp blocked off as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade on I-110 at Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the Interstate early Wednesday morning.
The off-ramp connecting I-10 east and I-110 is blocked as crews work the accident. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
