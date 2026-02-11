Landry appoints Courtney Myers as Deputy Secretary of Youth Services at Department of Corrections

BATON ROUGE – Gov. Jeff Landry has appointed Courtney Myers as the Deputy Secretary of Youth Services for the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Myers took over the role on Feb. 2 after three years acting as the Assistant Secretary of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

The Department of Corrections added that she spent nearly a decade from 2013 to 2022 with the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, working as an assistant district attorney before being promoted to Section Chief of the Juvenile Section.

Landry's office said she is committed to improving juvenile justice in the state.