63°
Latest Weather Blog
Landry appoints Courtney Myers as Deputy Secretary of Youth Services at Department of Corrections
BATON ROUGE – Gov. Jeff Landry has appointed Courtney Myers as the Deputy Secretary of Youth Services for the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Myers took over the role on Feb. 2 after three years acting as the Assistant Secretary of the Office of Juvenile Justice.
The Department of Corrections added that she spent nearly a decade from 2013 to 2022 with the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, working as an assistant district attorney before being promoted to Section Chief of the Juvenile Section.
Landry's office said she is committed to improving juvenile justice in the state.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Billy Heroman's Flower Shop prepares for Valentine's Day rush
-
Morgan City bridge will drop down to one lane for repairs
-
As qualifying period nears, state Rep. Mike Echols says he'll join race...
-
Hundreds of Louisiana restaurants cited, fined for not disclosing imported seafood
-
Hammond Police searching for 23-year-old who went missing in December
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$