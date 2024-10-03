86°
Labadieville Middle School dismisses early after fire near school's campus
LABADIEVILLE — Labadieville Middle School closed early Thursday after a fire was reported near the campus, Assumption Parish Schools said.
According to the school district, emergency teams contained the fire and no one was harmed.
The school was dismissed early using school bus transportation, as well as parents being allowed to pick up their children from the school gym, the school district said.
