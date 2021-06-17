La Wildlife and Fisheries: Civil service exam required by July 30 for next Cadet Academy

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division announced Wednesday that all potential applicants for the next Cadet Academy must take the civil service test by July 30 to be considered for employment.

The LDWF Enforcement Division says it will announce its 34th Cadet Academy sometime in August.

Once the announcement is made, the application period will be open for 21 days on the Louisiana Civil Service website for the job title “Wildlife Enforcement Cadet.”

LDWF officials say it is a requirement that all applicants take the Law Enforcement and Protective Services (LEAPS) Series 9500 civil service test by July 30 and earn a score of 77 or above to be eligible for the next Cadet Academy.

If someone has already taken the LEAPS 9500 test and received a score of 77 or above, they should check with civil service to make sure it is still up to date.

To schedule the LEAPS 9500 civil service exam, please visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana/jobs/152095-0/9500-leaps-test.

For more information on becoming an LDWF enforcement agent, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/become-an-agent.