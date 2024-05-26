La. Supreme Court hearing on 2012 controversial legislative items

NEW ORLEANS - Lawyers for the state are defending two centerpieces of Gov. Bobby Jindal's 2012 legislative agenda - both found unconstitutional.



The Louisiana Supreme Court hears back-to-back arguments Tuesday afternoon about the expanded school voucher program and the plan to shift future rank-and-file state workers to a 401(k)-style retirement plan.



One state judge in Baton Rouge found that the voucher program unconstitutionally diverts public money to private and parochial schools. Another found that the retirement plan needed a two-thirds majority vote rather than the simple majorities it got in both the House and Senate.