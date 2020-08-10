La. reports 4th death tied to child illness possibly linked to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is reporting its fourth deadly case of an illness found in children associated with the coronavirus.

On Monday the state reported its fourth death tied to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a serious health condition in young people less than 21 years of age where different body organs can become inflamed and fail. These include the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

"Four deaths between ages 2 and 19 have occurred in young people diagnosed with MIS-C in Louisiana," the Department of Health said in a statement Monday. "Underlying medical conditions were reported in two of the four deaths. While individuals with underlying health conditions are at higher risk, anyone can be susceptible to severe health consequences associated with COVID-19. All Louisianans need to wear a mask and practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Louisiana has seen an increase in the illness in recent months, with 44 known cases reported in the state as of Aug. 10. Those cases were found in children ranging in age from 1 month to 19 years old.

The state reported its first death attributed to the disease back in May.

Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired. The specific cause of MIS-C is not yet understood, but it is known to occur in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to another individual with COVID-19.