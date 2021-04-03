Latest Weather Blog
La. public school science standards review starts next week
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's top school board is launching a wide-ranging review of the state's science standards for public schools.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday agreed to a list of 85 people who will serve on the review committee and its workgroups, made up largely of educators from local school systems around Louisiana.
The committee will do its work at meetings planned across the state, with the first one scheduled next week in Baton Rouge.
Superintendent of Education John White's approach follows a similar recent rewrite of math and English standards.
It's the first review of science standards in more than a decade. The standards currently in place are based off benchmarks written in 1997. The education department says only two states use older science standards.
