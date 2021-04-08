84°
Latest Weather Blog
La. phone hotline will help people schedule COVID vaccines: Here's the number
BATON ROUGE - The state opened a hotline Thursday (April 8) that will help people schedule COVID vaccines and answer COVID-related vaccine health questions.
The hotline is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The hotline, at 1-855-453-0774, will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
Click HERE for more about the COVID vaccine rollout in Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU at center of Title IX probe, expected lawsuit from current employee
-
Toddler killed in accidental shooting, Baker authorities say
-
Thursday 6 am Weather Update
-
Louisiana, other southern states impacted by overnight storms
-
Hospitals filling up with more patients that delayed care due to COVID
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community