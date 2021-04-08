84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. phone hotline will help people schedule COVID vaccines: Here's the number

2 hours 50 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, April 08 2021 Apr 8, 2021 April 08, 2021 2:41 PM April 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - The state opened a hotline Thursday (April 8) that will help people schedule COVID vaccines and answer COVID-related vaccine health questions.

The hotline is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The hotline, at 1-855-453-0774, will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Click HERE for more about the COVID vaccine rollout in Louisiana.

Click HERE for the latest on COVID cases in Louisiana. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days