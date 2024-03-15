78°
La. National Guard heads to Texas border following governor's approval

Friday, March 15 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

PINEVILLE - Louisiana National Guard troops are mobilizing to the Texas border after a request from the state and approval from Governor Jeff Landry. 

Landry signed a bill to deploy 150 troops to the border earlier this month

"Because the president will not do his job, because the federal government will not act, because Congress refuses to put in place a solid immigration plan that protects this country and allows people to come in and out of this country the way that it's been done since the beginning, then the states are going to act," Landry said.

There will be three rotations with 50 soldiers each, each of them lasting 30 days. 

