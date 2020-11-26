La. falls back to 'revised' Phase 2 on Wednesday; see the restrictions here

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday the state will tighten its coronavirus restrictions before the Thanksgiving holiday.

During a news conference, the governor announced Louisiana will revert to a "revised phase 2" effective Wednesday, Nov. 25. It will stay in effect for 28 days.

Revised Phase 2 restrictions

- Sports events limited to 25% capacity

- Restaurants, gyms, casinos, non-essential retail limited to 50% capacity

- Churches and places of worship limited to 75% capacity

- Bars can allow up to 25% capacity indoors in parishes with a positivity rate below 5%. Parishes with positivity rates higher than 5% can allow only outdoor seating at bars, up to 50 people.

- Event centers limited to 25% (up to 75 people at indoor venues and up to 150 at outdoor venues where social distancing is not possible)

- Mask mandate remains in place

- Employers suggested to maximize remote work when possible

- Families asked to engage in "safe" activities, do not gather with people from outside households

In an effort to again flatten the curve, slow the spread, save lives and ensure hospital capacity and keep schools open, here is what we are doing. #lagov pic.twitter.com/BXhI42rxjC — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 24, 2020

Click HERE for the latest on the virus spread through the state.

The governor's office clarified Tuesday evening that any parish with a positivity rate over five percent as of Nov. 25 will not be allowed to keep bars open for indoor service. The new order will affect many parishes, including East Baton Rouge, which were allowed to reopen bars in phase 3 but have not kept their positivty rate below the five-percent threshold. Parishes can reopen bars once they fall back below five percent for two weeks.

Governor insinuated schools will remain open after the Thanksgiving break; Whether that will be in-person or virtual will be decisions for local school districts, the governor said.

The announcement comes after weeks of climbing coronavirus cases, with a significant surge in new cases in November.

The number of patients in hospitals has also far surpassed where they were Sept. 11, when the state first entered phase 3. There were 703 people hospitalized with the virus at that time. State officials said 1,052 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

"This surge is worse than the first two," the governor said in a news briefing last week. "We are seeing strong, new case growth," the governor said.

Louisiana had been in the Phase 3 of reopening.

Some form of restrictions - whether it's the revised restrictions of Phase 2 or the lessened restrictions in Phase 3 - will remain until there's a vaccine widely available. Click HERE to read more about who may receive the first doses of the vaccine in Louisiana.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has urged Louisiana to step up its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, as the number of hospitalized virus patients in the state edged higher amid a third wave of infections.

Gov. John Bel Edwards continued to sound the alarm about the latest spike in virus cases, worrying that people won’t take precautions and will gather as usual in packed houses for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.