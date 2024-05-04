La. Cyber Crime Unit reports 3 child porn arrests this week

Image: Attorney General's Office

BATON ROUGE - The Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit reported Friday the arrest of three men on child pornography charges.

21-year-old Robert Stewart, of Hammond, was arrested Thursday on 40 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles, along with a single count of producing pornography involving juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

If convicted, Stewart faces up to 20 years behind bars for each count of child porn possession, 20 years for production of child porn, 10 years for the computer aided solicitation charge and seven years for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

28-year-old Chad O'Farrell, of Lacombe, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles and a single count of racketeering, indecent behavior with a juvenile and solicitation of a juvenile. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Should O'Farrell be convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of child porn possession, 50 years in prison for the racketeering charge, 10 years behind bars for computer aided solicitation of juveniles and seven years for the indecent behavior with a juvenile charge.

In a separate incident, the Attorney General's Office also reports that 60-year-old David Fournier, of Thibodaux, was arrested Friday on 13 counts of possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail and faces 20 years in prison for each of the 13 counts if convicted.

The Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit investigates computer crimes that victimize children from infants up to 17 years of age in the state of Louisiana. If you know of a case where children are being made the victims of internet crime, contact the CCU at (800) 256-4506.