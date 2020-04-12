76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LA 43 is closed due to a downed power line

2 hours 34 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2020 Apr 12, 2020 April 12, 2020 8:14 PM April 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: Google Maps

SPRINGFIELD - According to DOTD LA 43 due to a downed power line and is expected to remain closed for many hours. 

LA 43 is closed a quarter of a mile north of LA 42 near the Galilee Cemetery.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days