One person taken to hospital via AirMed after three fires closed segment of La. 42; road is cleared

HOLDEN — Three fires closed a stretch of La. 42 and at least one person is hurt in Livingston Parish on Friday, Livingston Fire officials said. The highway has since reopened.

The one person injured is being lifted to an area hospital via AirMed, according to officials.

La. 42 between La. 441 and Firetower Road was reported closed around 12:45 p.m. after multiple live power lines were downed by a woods fire, Livingston Fire officials said. Demco was on the scene shortly after.

Another fire was reported west of La. 42 near Phillip Richardson Road around 12:55 p.m. but was brought under control by 1:13 p.m.

A third fire was reported further west of the second fire's location, the fire department said.

Acadian Ambulance was called to scene of the fire with medical crews. AirMed was also dispatched.