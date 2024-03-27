69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. 1 northbound shut down near Plaquemine Dow plant after 18-wheeler, sedan crash

3 hours 47 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, March 27 2024 Mar 27, 2024 March 27, 2024 12:18 PM March 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — La. 1 northbound is shut down near the Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine following a crash Wednesday morning. 

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a sedan. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that rescue efforts are currently underway. Acadian Ambulance Service and West Baton Rouge Fire Department officials also responded to the crash. 

The service road will serve as an alternate route until the crash is cleared. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days