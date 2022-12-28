La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line

59°
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area.

The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.

The detour -- onto La. 308 -- was expected to be in place for several hours.

