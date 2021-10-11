L.A. driver accused of trying to hit pedestrians found beaten to death

Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill, the southern California restaurant near the location where Melguin Lopez Santos was killed Saturday, October 9, 2021.

LOS ANGELES, California - Los Angeles deputies were called to the scene of a gruesome homicide Saturday that involved the killing of 40-year-old male driver of a pickup truck who'd allegedly been trying to hit pedestrians with his vehicle when some of the pedestrians dragged him from the truck and beat him to death.

According to WFTV, the coroner's office identified the deceased man as Melguin Lopez Santos.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) says the circumstances that led up to Santos' death began around midnight, when he visited an establishment about 15 miles from L.A., on Hawthorne Boulevard, called, 'Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill.'

While in the restaurant, Santos reportedly became entangled in a verbal altercation and was asked to leave.

Angered, deputies say Santos left but returned and drove his truck onto the sidewalk, nearly hitting multiple people until he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree.

Bystanders tried to pull Santos out of his truck, but he sped away, only to crash into a nearby liquor store.

At this point, bystanders once again tried to pull him from the vehicle. This time they succeeded and a fight reportedly broke out between them and Santos.

Santos was beaten to death, according to WFTV.

LASD confirmed as much in a report that said, "Hawthorne Police officers saw the driver lying on the ground, suffering what appeared to be blunt force trauma. Paramedics provided life-saving measures, but he was pronounced deceased on scene."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Hawthorne Police Department say the homicide is still under investigation and they are asking members of the public with additional information to come forward.