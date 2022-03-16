Krewes prepping their floats for Wearin' of the Green this Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Already hard at work, the Shamrocks Krewe is ready to roll in the annual Wearin' of the Green Parade.

They're adding the finishing touches, making sure their float is in tip-top shape come Saturday.

You'd never know it's been two years since the last one.

"Spending some time and some energy really putting something out there that when people are looking at your float they say 'wow' and they're catching a lot," Elizabeth Rabel, Captain of the Shamrocks, said.

They're ready to show off their throws.

"So, I want to throw everything but beads, my husband wants to throw all the beads and footballs. I'm doing frisbees, little trinkets, stickers for the kids," Stacey Naquin, a first year rider, said.

And they always have a little bit o' luck on their side.

"We're always the shamrocks, so we'll be the lucky leprechauns and I just feel lucky! And we'll have shamrocks on our float and leprechaun's peeking out everywhere and everyone's supposed to be dressed up as a leprechaun," Rabel said.

They're thankful for a sense of normalcy.

"I think more people are ready to get out and to mingle and no more restrictions with masks and just to have a good time with the weather, enjoy with friends and families. It's a family event, a lot of friends getting together," Rena Cannon, a long time Shamrock Krewe member, said.

"It feels great because I love this parade. It's so classy and it's family friendly so everyone can come," Naquin said.

And the krewe is eager to roll again.

"It was a whole other experience, and it was 'whoa' I had a blast. I didn't want it to end," Jimmy Ramos, a second year rider, said.