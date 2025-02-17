40°
Latest Weather Blog
Krewe of Mutts rolls through downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The Krewe of Mutts rolled through downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday and this year's theme was "Game of Bones: House of the Waggin'."
The krewe raised money for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society and funds the organizations spay and neuter programs.
Trending News
Along with the parade and after party, revelers also had the change to meet some of the shelter's adoptable dogs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month: The rich history of Black debutante
-
LSU lab looking to make biodegradable Mardi Gras beads widely available next...
-
Men of SUSON recognized at Super Bowl Breakfast, say it opened door...
-
Three accused of stealing wood from construction site, throwing drugs out of...
-
One person found shot to death inside car on I-110