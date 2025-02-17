Krewe of Mutts rolls through downtown Baton Rouge

40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, February 16 2025
BATON ROUGE - The Krewe of Mutts rolled through downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday and this year's theme was "Game of Bones: House of the Waggin'."

The krewe raised money for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society and funds the organizations spay and neuter programs. 

Along with the parade and after party, revelers also had the change to meet some of the shelter's adoptable dogs. 

